Ralph Macchio talks about the legacy of ‘Karate Kid’ franchise

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Ralph Macchio, who will be seen as Daniel LaRusso, has spoken about returning to the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise and also sharing screen space with legend Jackie Chan in the previous installments.

Returning to the franchise was about honoring the past while moving the story forward, for Macchio, who said: “I’ve been careful over the years with protecting this franchise, protecting this character.”

He added: “The evolution of these characters, the themes in the original movie, they still stand the test of time and win over each generation.”

On working alongside legend Jackie Chan, he said: "Working alongside Chan was a learning experience in itself. I have so much respect for him as an artist and entertainer. He's a legend in the field, whether it be motion pictures and martial arts or even comedy.”

“He cares very much, and he's very involved in every take, certainly in the martial arts' takes. He's like, ‘No, no, this is how it's done!’ I kind of just say, ‘Okay!’”

Macchio is just as excited about the next generation. He heaped praise on newcomer Ben Wang, who plays Li Fong.

“His work ethic, his preparedness, his not taking anything for granted—he will be this generation's Karate Kid!” Macchio says.

“Daniel LaRusso always feels the honor and respect for Miyagi. And seeing how important Li Fong is to Mr. Han, there’s a parallel there,”Macchio said.

He added: “There's another kid out there who needs a little bit of help, and maybe sharing a bit of the Miyagi wisdom and legacy and traditions will never be the wrong choice, if it could help someone.”

“Karate Kid: Legends” hits the theatres on May 30 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. It is the sixth film in The Karate Kid franchise following the 2010 film of the same name and is set after the events of the television series Cobra Kai.

