Rakul Preet Singh’s new obsession is ‘Raat Bhar’ from ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has revealed that she is currently obsessed with the new track ‘Raat Bhar’ from her upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ and a sizzling red dress.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself looking every-inch-gorgeous in a fiery red outfit with a corset top and thigh high slit skirt. The picture had her newly dropped song “Raat Bhar” playing in the backdrop.

“Obsessing over this outfit and this song,” she wrote as the caption.

It was on October 22, when the makers of “De De Pyaar De 2” unveiled the film’s first song, “Raat Bhar,” featuring Rakul and Meezaan Jafri. It captures their chemistry, blending romance and glamour.

Rakul took to her Instagram handle to share the song and wrote, “Turn down the lights, turn up the volume, play it on loop #RaatBhar #RaatBhar Song Out Now! Link In Bio.” Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, with soulful music by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The song beautifully blends romance with a touch of playful charm, showcasing Rakul and Meezaan’s effortless chemistry.

Talking about the song, director Anshul Sharma shared, “We wanted to keep the fun element alive while also showcasing a fresh and innocent bond forming between Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh.”

“Payal and Aditya Dev instantly got the vibe and delivered the perfect tune for Raat Bhar. Kumaar’s lyrics added just the right touch of emotion, while Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev brought it to life with their soulful voices.”

Singer and composer Payal Dev said Raat Bhar is a song that instantly makes the heart smile.

“We wanted to keep it light, romantic, and playful, something that stays with you long after you’ve heard it. We just hope listeners smile, groove, and fall a little in love with the song.”

“De De Pyaar De 2,” directed by Anshul Sharma, is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

The film is set to release in cinemas on November 14.

