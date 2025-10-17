Rakul Preet Singh shares a peek into her joyful birthday weekend with best people

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh, on Friday, took to social media to share a glimpse of her birthday weekend celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared moments filled with love, laughter, and joy. The actress enjoyed a magical time surrounded by close friends and family, making the milestone truly memorable. Rakul shared a video capturing her memorable moments at a serene getaway. The montage features her practicing yoga, enjoying pool time with husband Jackky Bhagnani, and having a delightful lunch with her family. For the caption, the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday weekend. The best people, the most magical place, and endless love. Thank you for making it so special.”

Rakul Preet Singh turned a year older on October 10, and she received a heartwarming birthday wish from her husband, Jackky. Calling her his ‘universe,’ the ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’ actor wrote, “My Love, My Universe My love, happy birthday — this day means more than words can say, for on this very day, God chose to send you my way.A blessing wrapped in grace and light, you make every wrong feel right.The best at heart, in all you do —the world’s a kinder place with you.”

He added, “Best wife, best daughter, daughter-in-law too, best sister — there’s nothing you can’t do. My best friend, my calm, my guide, my therapist, my life — my pride. So today, I pray and truly mean, may all your dreams paint life serene. You deserve the brightest, the grandest part —for you are the queen of every heart. I love you past the moon’s embrace, beyond each planet’s endless space —to Jupiter, stars, and back to start… Happy birthday, keeper of my heart.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is set to reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the eagerly awaited sequel “De De Pyaar De 2.” She will once again share the screen with Ajay Devgn, who returns as Ashish Mehra for the second installment of the popular franchise. The film’s key cast also includes R. Madhavan, playing Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father. Directed by Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” is slated to hit theaters on November 14.

--IANS

