Rakul Preet Singh says 'Yoga reminds us to be present' this World Yoga Day

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Setting the tone for World Yoga Day this Saturday, actress Rakul Preet Singh will be participating in the Fit India Cult Yogathon taking place in Delhi on June 21st.

The event which will be held in the Indira Gandhi Stadium will also be graced by our Sports Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Rakul posted a video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline, where she was heard saying, "Namaste India, I am super proud to announce that this International Yoga Day I will be joining Fit India Cult Yogathon in Delhi on Saturday, 21st June. I will be there at Indira Gandhi Stadium, alongside our honourable Sports Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, inviting all of you to be a part of the event. See you all there."

Urging all to be a part of the government's Fit India Cult Yogathon, Rakul captioned the post, "Yoga reminds us to be present. It’s about finding balance, awareness, and compassion within ourselves and around us. This International Yoga Day, do join the Fit India Cult Yogathon from Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. Let’s join together and make wellness a way of life."

Work-wise, Rakul will be seen reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the upcoming romantic entertainer, "De De Pyaar De 2". The highly-awaited project is a sequel to the 2019 hit, "De De Pyaar De".

This time, actor R. Madhavan has also joined the exciting cast of the drama as Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father. Helmed by Anshul Sharma, the movie will see Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood once again playing their roles from the original film. In addition to this, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj have been roped in for special cameos in the flick.

“De De Pyaar De 2" is expected to reach the cinema halls on November 14 this year.

--IANS

pm/