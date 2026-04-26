April 26, 2026 1:55 PM हिंदी

Rakul Preet Singh says 'laugh about it & move on' on husband Jackky Bhagnani 'situationship' remark

Rakul Preet Singh says 'laugh about it & move on' on husband Jackky Bhagnani 'situationship' remark

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani raised a lot of eyebrows as he called his marriage with actress Rakul Preet Singh a ‘situationship’.

Now, in her latest social media post, Rakul has urged all to just 'laugh about and move on' from the statement.

She shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories where she can be seen mockingly scolding Jackky for making the controversial remark.

The 'Runway 34' actress was heard saying, "How many times have I told him that we are Millennials, there is no need to act like Gen Z."

Jackky insisted that he did not intend to make the statement in the manner in which it was taken.

"I am sorry. But I did not mean it like that," he replied.

To this, Rakul said, "I know, but the world needs to know. It's okay. Considering you guys are not stopping, we thought we would also have a laugh about it."

The clip further had the text, "Hogaya AAP log ka bhi ab...laugh about it and move on...", followed by a red heart emoji.

Recently, Rakul and Jackky opened up about why they got married to each other.

During the conversation, the filmmaker said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything."

Later on, clearing the air surrounding the viral statement, Rakul penned on the Stories section of her Instagram, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversation deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”

--IANS

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