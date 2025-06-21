June 21, 2025 8:18 PM हिंदी

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about what connected her and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh says grateful for being awarded Fit India couple with hubby Jackky Bhagnani

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh expressed her gratitude for being awarded the Fit India couple award with hubby Jackky Bhagnani by the Ministry of Ayush. She revealed that yoga is a common interest that brought her and Jackky Bhagnani closer.

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and dropped videos of performing yoga with Jackky during the Fit India Cult Yogathon in Delhi on Saturday. This was accompanied by some photos of the power couple being awarded the Fit India Couple award.

Thrilled by the honor, the 'Runway 34' actress penned on her Instagram handle, "Celebrated #worldyogaday today with the honorable sports minister of India @mansukhmandviya ji in Delhi amidst 2000 people .. extremely grateful for being awarded the #Fitindiacouple award by the @ministryofayush @fitindiaoff."

Rakul further revealed that fitness is a way of life for her and Jackky.

"Fitness for @jackkybhagnani and me is a way of life .. it is what connected the two of us and today getting awarded for the same feels so good. We really hope that all of you take small steps towards a fitter you because the only place you truly live in is your body," she added.

Previously, after being presented with the honor, Rakul shared, “It is a matter of great honour for us to be given the accolade of Fit India couple and to become part of this fabulous initiative by the Sports Ministry and Government of India. I really hope that me and Jackky can influence more and more people to make fitness a way of life. Yoga doesn’t require any fancy gyms; one can comfortably perform it inside their homes.”

Spilling his excitement, Jackky added, “I am very pleased to see how our Hon’ble Sports Minister is himself leading initiatives like Sundays on Cycle to create awareness about fighting obesity and air pollution. I was 150 kgs at one time and reduced my weight to 75 kgs now, and I find great motivation in the work done by our Sports Minister. I am super happy to be here for Yogathon."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Don’t think England will find batting quite as easy as Indian batters did, says former England pacer Stuart Broad. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st Test: Don’t think England will find batting quite as easy as Indian batters did, says Broad

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims celebrate International Day of Yoga in Tibet

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims celebrate International Day of Yoga in Tibet

Phenomenal Jasprit Bumrah is best in the world, can change the game: Mark Wood

1st Test: Phenomenal Bumrah is best in the world, can change the game: Mark Wood

PM Modi to embark on multi-nation tour in July as India builds global consensus on combatting terror (File image)

PM Modi to embark on multi-nation tour in July as India builds global consensus on combatting terror

Shefali Shah drops a beautiful rendition of 'Phir Le Aaya Dil' this World Music Day

Shefali Shah drops a beautiful rendition of 'Phir Le Aaya Dil' this World Music Day

BJP slams Sonia Gandhi over Gaza, Iran remarks; AIMIM extends support

BJP slams Sonia Gandhi over Gaza, Iran remarks; AIMIM extends support

Josh Tongue picks four wickets as England bowl out India for 471 despite Rishabh Pant’s 134 in the first Test in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Josh Tongue picks four as England bowl out India for 471 despite Pant’s 134

Ayurveda: The Double Helix of Life — A Documentary that doesn’t promise answers but asks better questions

Ayurveda: The Double Helix of Life — A Documentary that doesn’t promise answers but asks better questions

'The real cinema is yet to begin': Nitin Gadkari on developments in PM Modi-led regime

Past 11 years were 'news reel', real film yet to begin: Nitin Gadkari on 2029 polls

PM Modi held 200 rallies in Bihar, each costing Rs 100 crore: Tejashwi Yadav

PM Modi held 200 rallies in Bihar, each costing Rs 100 crore: Tejashwi Yadav