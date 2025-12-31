Rakul Preet Singh calls 2025 a year of lessons and growth

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh reflected on 2025 as a year full of lessons, love, and personal growth.

Sharing her heartfelt thoughts on social media, she spoke about the meaningful stories, memorable experiences, and supportive people that made the year special. She also expressed gratitude for the opportunities and kindness she received in 2025. Looking ahead, the ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ actress said she is stepping into 2026 with hope, purpose, and excitement for what’s to come.

Sharing her video on Instagram, Singh wrote, “2025, you were full of lessons, love and growth. A year that gave me stories to tell, work to be proud of, memories to hold close, and people who made every moment warmer

Feeling truly grateful for all the opportunities, the support, and the kindness that surrounded me through the year. Here’s to stepping into 2026 with hope, purpose and a lot of excitement for what’s ahead.”

The video captures Rakul Preet Singh’s cherished professional moments alongside personal memories with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. The clip features the couple’s endearing photos from vacations and other outings. The post offered a glimpse into both her work and personal life.

Earlier, Rakul shared a playful video to sign off 2025, featuring drool-worthy frames and wagging tails. Accompanied by hashtag like # goodbye2025, the clip gave a fun and heartwarming glimpse into her year-end celebrations.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in “De De Pyaar De 2”, directed by Anshul Sharma. The film is the sequel to the 2019 film "De De Pyaar De". Rakul will next appear alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.” Recently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared details about the upcoming film and revealed that it takes him back to the 1978 hit starring Sanjeev Kumar.

--IANS

ps/