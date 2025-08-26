Rakshanda Khan calls working with child artists in Dhakad Beera 'a riot'

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Rakshanda Khan, who is currently seen sharing screen space with Yash and Mamta Patnaik in the show "Dhakad Beera" talked about working with some of the youngest talents in the industry.

Spilling her excitement, she said: “So, obviously, we had the really tiny kids, and it was fabulous fun shooting with Choti Kishmish. Interestingly, Choti Kishmish was actually a boy, and he was completely, absolutely adorable.”

Rakshanda reminded that working with children also comes with its own set of challenges. “Shooting with a child that age is fun, but it requires patience and planning. Eventually, the story had to progress further, so we took a leap, and now we have what we jokingly call Medium Kishmish. I’m sure even this Kishmish will grow up eventually,” she revealed.

However, Rakshanda was presently amazed by the dedication of her young co-stars. “Shooting with these kids is not just fun—it’s a riot. Samrat is 11, and Kishmish is just 4, but the amount of preparation they bring is incredible. We rarely need retakes because they forget their lines—they are that precise. With 20 years of experience, I feel I cannot match their dedication.”

Rakshanda further admitted that she had been offered shows with Yash and Mamta twice before; however, things failed to materialize.

“I’m glad I finally got the chance to work with them, and that too on a character that is so intense and layered,” she shared.

Shedding light on the depth of her character, Bhavri Devi, Rakshanda said: “When I first met Mamta for Bhavri’s narration, I could see she was 110% invested. Bhavri is not one-dimensional—she has depth, complexity, and nuance. The way Mamta has envisioned her, there’s so much for the audience to experience.”

The actress underwent months of workshops, dialect training, and guidance from director Sangeeta as part of her preparation for her role, and now Rakshanda feels well-prepared. “We decided to bring our own flavor to Bhavri Devi rather than follow any other character references closely,” she went on to explain.

Talking about her approach towards her character, she added, “Bhavri is unlike anything I’ve done before. She is passionate, strong-willed, and multidimensional. Her love for her grandson is absolute, and that positivity balances her firm beliefs. It’s exciting to play a completely rural character, which is a departure from my previous urban roles.”

--IANS

pm/