August 09, 2025 8:49 PM हिंदी

Raksha Bandhan: Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt note from sister Saba

Raksha Bandhan: Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt note from sister Saba

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the streaming film ‘Jewel Thief’, received a heartfelt note from his sister Saba Ali Khan.

On Saturday, the actor’s sister took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures. She also penned a long note in the caption, praying for her brother’s well-being. Incidentally, Saif sustained a knife attack at the start of this year.

She wrote, “Happy Rakhi! To my brother....Bhai, To all the years growing up , I know we've led our separate lives,been busy with respective things, and still found time to make moments matter. I love you always. And have your back! As I'm sure you do mine. My duas and prayers will protect you ,especially when I worry about your safety and in this mad world life is so unpredictable. I wish you all the best today and always. That's a given. To Kamal, my other brother. The same! You've been a gem, and I treasure each moment”.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

She also appreciated Kunal Kemmu, her brother-in-law, who is the husband of actress Soha Alia Khan, as she wrote, “Kunal Kemmu SO proud. And you're a brother I'm thrilled to have found! And all my darling cousins... U ALL rock! Soha n Bebo...sisters are the best. Loveeee you both! Some old pics taken my me ..of Sara n iggy 1st rakhi (tag if used!) And a random share from a follower of bhai n abba . My favorite pic #happyrakshabandhan (sic)”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

India and Japan forging 'unprecedented' high-technology military collaboration: Report

India and Japan forging 'unprecedented' high-technology military collaboration: Report

Vincent Keymer makes it three in a row, maintains lead with perfect score in Chennai Grandmasters 2025 at the Hyatt Regency in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: MGDI

Chennai Grandmasters: Vincent Keymer makes it three in a row, maintains lead with perfect score

Sri Lanka's economic engagement with China cannot be sustained through shortcuts, opacity: Report

Sri Lanka's economic engagement with China cannot be sustained through shortcuts, opacity: Report

From war zones to Indian streets: Armed cartels behind Myanmar’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore meth trade

From war zones to Indian streets: Armed cartels behind Myanmar’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore meth trade

Bangladesh: Massive protest rocks Dhaka University (File image)

Bangladesh: Massive protest rocks Dhaka University

China must avoid demands that strain economies of regional allies: Report (File image)

China must avoid demands that strain economies of regional allies: Report

Zakary Foulkes savours ‘awesome’ Test debut after record-breaking match haul against Zimbabwe in the second Test in Bulawayo on Saturday. Photo credit: BLACKCAPS

Foulkes savours ‘awesome’ Test debut after record-breaking match haul against Zimbabwe

Adverse weather conditions delay over 300 flights at Delhi Airport

Adverse weather conditions delay over 300 flights at Delhi Airport

India welcomes Trump-Putin meeting, ready to support peace efforts in Ukraine (File image)

India welcomes Trump-Putin meeting, ready to support peace efforts in Ukraine

UP to observe ‘Partition Horror Memorial Day’ in all 75 districts on Aug 14

UP to observe ‘Partition Horror Memorial Day’ in all 75 districts on Aug 14