Rakesh Roshan’s wife Pinkie Roshan gifts herself a workout, emphasizes self-love on her birthday

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Rakesh Roshan’s wife, Pinkie Roshan, celebrated her birthday by sharing a heartfelt message about self-love and well-being.

Emphasizing the importance of taking care of oneself, she gifted herself a workout session, highlighting how nurturing her own health allows her to extend love and support to her family and loved ones. Taking to her Instagram, Hrithik Roshan’s mother shared a few videos from her gym session, showcasing herself working out and performing various exercises.

For the caption, Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Yeah it’s special!!!! It’s 22 nd October the day of my birth seek blessings of my parents and my ancestors my partner my daughter my son my grandchildren and my extended family and friends humbled grateful for your love and wishes pouring in Gifted myself with my workout and to look after myself as then only can we all extend our love n support to are loved ones.”

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also penned a heartfelt note for his better half, Pinkie, on her birthday. He dropped a photo of his wife, writing, “Forever is just us, growing better with each birthday. Happy birthday Pinkie (sic).” Hrithik also wished his mom in the sweetest way possible. The ‘War 2’ actor posted closeup image of his mother and wrote: “To the most beautiful eyes in the world…It's such a joy for your son to see these eyes grow younger as you grow older ... every single year.Happy Birthday my Benjamin button mom. I love you.@pinkieroshan.”

Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan tied the knot in an arranged marriage in 1971 and are proud parents to two children: son Hrithik Roshan and daughter Sunaina Roshan. On April 22, the couple celebrated 54 years of marriage, marking over five decades of love and togetherness. To commemorate the milestone, the ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ filmmaker shared a beautiful photo of the couple on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt message celebrating their enduring bond.

Rakesh penned, “Together is a beautiful place to be. Happy 54th anniversary,” followed by a red heart emoji. In the picture, they can be seen sitting together and striking a pose for the camera. Notably, In the comments section, friends from the industry showered the couple with heartfelt wishes. Actor Ronit Bose Roy commented, “Happy Anniversary (sic).”

--IANS

ps/