Rakesh Bedi reveals why modern cinema is losing its emotional core

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi opened up about the changing face of modern cinema.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he shared why today’s films often feel less emotional despite their grand visuals and high-end production. Rakesh reflected on how storytelling has shifted over the years, and why emotional depth remains the heart of truly memorable films. When asked about why emotions are missing from modern cinema, Rakesh Bedi explained, “Because we are creating less drama now. The focus has shifted to high production value, grand action sequences, and visual spectacle. Only a handful of films today have strong emotional content.”

“Take Saiyaara, for example—it was a small film, but it worked because it was rich in emotions. Films today rely on formula: action sequences, glamour, item numbers, and spectacle. But without a solid script, nothing works.”

While talking about what he thinks of today’s comedy films, Rakesh shared, “If you look at classics like Chupke Chupke, Chashme Baddoor, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, or Padosan, these were true comedy films without relying on a specific comedian. Every character carried humour within them. In our country, the average output is roughly a pure comedy film per decade.”

“Today, there are two serials—Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah—that maintain natural humour. Coincidentally, I’m part of both. They have lasted long because their humour is organic. Apart from these, very few creators experiment with comedy.”

Work-wise, Rakesh Bedi recently appeared in the action thriller, “In “Dhurandhar,” where he played the role of Jameel Jamali, a shrewd and intimidating Pakistani politician. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. The film was released in theatres on 5 December 2025.

