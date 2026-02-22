February 22, 2026 10:36 PM हिंदी

Rajsakhi fair inaugurated in Rajsamand, Eco-friendly herbal colours steals spotlight

Rajsamand (Rajasthan), Feb 22 (IANS) A seven-day Rajsakhi Fair showcasing products made by women’s self-help groups under the Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajeevika/RGAVP) was inaugurated in the state's Rajsamand district on Sunday, with herbal colours (gulal) prepared from local vegetation emerging as the star attraction ahead of Holi.

The fair, being held from February 22 to 28 under the joint aegis of the Rajeevika group and the district administration, features a wide range of handmade products brought by women’s groups from across the state for marketing and sale.

Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta, Zila Parishad CEO Brijmohan Bairwa, Rajeevika DPM Dr Suman Ajmer, BJP district President Jagdish Paliwal, and other officials and public representatives were present at the inauguration. The dignitaries cut the ribbon, inspected various stalls, and interacted with the participants.

With Holi approaching, herbal colours produced from locally available flowers and leaves have become a major crowd-puller. The skin-friendly colours are not only environmentally safe but also provide livelihood opportunities to rural women.

Bala Devi, a member of a Rajeevika women’s group from Kumbhalgarh, said the group has been producing herbal colours for the past four years, and demand has been steadily rising. "It has no side effects, and around 30 to 35 women are getting employment through this activity," she said.

Consumer Bhagyashree Khatik said she purchased red colour made from palash flowers and green colour prepared from custard apple and neem leaves, adding that the product is safe for the skin.

Mukesh Kumar Nuwal, Manager of the Rajeevika Group in Rajsamand, said the colours are made entirely from natural sources — yellow from marigold flowers, green from custard apple and neem leaves, red from palash flowers, and maroon from beetroot juice.

Officials said orders worth about Rs 7 lakh for the herbal colours have already been received, highlighting growing public preference for eco-friendly Holi products.

