Rajniesh Duggal shares insights into his ‘Saira Khan Case’ character

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Rajniesh Duggal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Saira Khan Case’, has spoken up on portraying his character in the film with its flaws, conflicts, and humanity.

‘Saira Khan Case’ marks former Principal Judge Swati Chauhan’s debut as a filmmaker, and is inspired by a real case from her courtroom and the landmark verdict she delivered on four marriages.

Talking about the film, the actor told IANS, “‘Saira Khan Case’ is one of those rare films that goes beyond entertainment, it tells a story that matters, rooted in real-life courage and justice. Being part of a project inspired by Judge Swati Chauhan’s landmark verdict was both humbling and enlightening. It challenged me to bring authenticity and depth to the character while reflecting the emotional and social nuances of this powerful story. I hope audiences connect with the message as strongly as I did while portraying it”.

“Playing a character entangled in such a complex and morally challenging situation was intense. My role as the husband forced me to confront the consequences of actions that deeply affect lives. It was important for me to portray him with honesty, showing his flaws, conflicts, and humanity, so the story of Saira Khan, her struggle, and the larger social context shines through authentically”, he added.

The film is co-written and co-directed with acclaimed filmmaker Karan Razdan, who is known for ‘Dilwale’, ‘Deewane’, and others. The film also stars Poonam Dubey, Karan Razdan, Aradhana Sharma, Rajeev Verma, and Mukesh Tyagi.

The film is based on a real case from Chauhan’s courtroom, and chronicles the ordeal of a Muslim woman unilaterally divorced through triple talaq and separated from her children, while her husband maintained four marriages.

The film is set for theatrical release on October 10, 2025.

