Rajnath Singh, Russian counterpart Belousov lay wreath at National War Memorial

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov on Thursday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Earlier in the day, Belousov arrived in New Delhi to co-chair the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting with Rajnath Singh.

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth welcomed Belousov at the airport. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan was also present on the occasion.

The 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting will be held at the Manekshaw Centre later today.

During the meeting, Singh and Belousov will review the multi-faceted ties between two nations in the field of defence, including military and military technical cooperation. They will also exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Defence is one of the most significant parts of the strong friendship and strategic partnership between India and Russia. The two nations follow a special 10-year agreement that guides all their military and defence technology cooperation. The military-technical cooperation agreement for 2021–2031 inked on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi, focuses on joint research, development, production, and after-sales support of weapons and military equipment, the official statement stated.

The military technical cooperation between the two countries has evolved from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems. Russia is also an important source for the supply of defence equipment, engines, spare parts and components. Several defence platforms are also assembled/produced in India like T-90 tanks and the Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The two nations have been exploring co-development and co-production of defence equipment and platforms, including the possibility of export to other countries such as the Brahmos system. Singh visited Russia in December 2024 to co-chair the 21st IRIGC - M&MTC meeting. He also participated in the commissioning a frigate “INS Tushil” into Indian Navy at Kaliningrad.

On July 1, INS Tamal, the latest stealth multi-role frigate, was also commissioned in Kaliningrad. The 5th Meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation took place in New Delhi on October 28-29, 2025.

