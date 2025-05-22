Rajkummar Rao: I go with my gut feeling

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) National Award-winning star Rajkummar Rao says he chooses projects based on instinct, not success or value.

When asked how he chooses films—whether based on the value they add to his life or the value he brings to them—Rajkummar told IANS: “It's not about the value it would add to me, because I go with my gut feeling. If I like a story—something that excites you—there's something about it… some kind of chemical reaction, a spark that happens inside when you hear a good story.”

Rajkummar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, says he picks films only when both the story and the maker feel right.

He added: “And if the maker is right for that story—because it's not enough for the story to be great if the maker isn't—then it's a no. But if the story is good and the maker is also good, then I say yes to it.”

“I don’t think about how big a success it will be or what value it will add to my life. If it's really good, then I just do it. Simple.”

"Bhool Chuk Maaf" is finally set to release in theatres on May 23, which was earlier scheduled to release digitally on May 16 as the makers back then claimed ‘spirit of the nation comes first.’

The disagreement between the production banner and the cinema chain commenced after Maddock Films cancelled the film's theatrical release amidst the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and chose a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Upset by this, PVR Inox sought the court's intervention for the breach of contract.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Talking about “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, directed by Karan Sharma, the film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.

