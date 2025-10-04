October 04, 2025 7:37 PM हिंदी

Rajkumar Hirani breaks silence on USA slapping 100% tariffs on foreign films

Rajkumar Hirani breaks silence on USA slapping 100% tariffs on foreign films

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who last directed ‘Dunki’ has spoken up on the USA imposing 100% tariffs on films made outside of the US.

The director attended the 'Merchants Chamber of Commerce & Industry' special session on ‘The Role of Film and storytelling in Business and Industry’ at a private hotel in Kolkata.

Around 40-50% of the revenue for the Indian cinema comes from overseas, and the United States.

When he was asked how much of this kind of a decision by a government where a lot of Indian films are released almost every week will impact the entire dynamics of production companies or distributors in India, he said, “See, right now there is no clarity on this statement, to be honest with you. It is pretty much up in the air. This is not new either. This came a month or two months back as well”.

“And when you ask within this industry, nobody has any clarity. The producers, nobody really knows what this means. And we have not seen any implications as of now. So unless there is some clarity, it's very difficult to really comment on it”, he added.

Earlier, President of the USA, Donald Trump announced his intention to slap a 100 % tariff on movies produced outside the United States, saying foreign incentives were “stealing” America’s film industry. He framed it as a protectionist measure to revive domestic film jobs and guard against perceived unfair competition.

The proposal has stirred controversy as legal experts doubt whether a president has authority to impose tariffs on films, intellectual property and digital services, without Congress's backing.

Industry insiders have warned that it could backfire by raising costs, undermining global collaborations, and provoking retaliation from other countries. The White House, for now, says no final decision has been taken, and the details remain vague.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Kapoor says 'I miss Mom even more now' as kid sister Anshula gears up for marriage

Arjun Kapoor says 'I miss Mom even more now' as kid sister Anshula gears up for marriage

Railways Sports Promotion Board crowned champion in 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Women Inter-Department National Hockey: Railways Sports Promotion Board crowned champions

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) appoints Julian Wood as national batting coach; Rene Ferdinands named spin-bowling coach. Photo credit: Julian Wood/SLC

SLC appoints Julian Wood as national batting coach; Rene Ferdinands named spin-bowling coach

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘India doesn’t want to lead the world’ remark

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘India doesn’t want to lead the world’ remark

Manish Sureshkumar, Vaishnavi Adkar clinch singles titles in 30th National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

Manish and Vaishnavi clinch singles titles in National Tennis Championship

Gajendra Verma's latest Ballad 'Waade' promises of Love, Longing, & Heartbreak

Gajendra Verma's latest Ballad 'Waade' promises of Love, Longing, & Heartbreak

DCD Chairman visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, praises contribution to foster community cohesion

DCD Chairman visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, praises contribution to foster community cohesion

When Farah Khan spoke about Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram’s cameo in ‘Om Shanti Om’

When Farah Khan spoke about Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram’s cameo in ‘Om Shanti Om’

Divyanka Tripathi open up on being "brand conscious"

Divyanka Tripathi open up on being "brand conscious"

Private sector lenders post rise in deposits ahead of Q2 results

Private sector lenders post rise in deposits ahead of Q2 results