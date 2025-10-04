October 04, 2025 9:56 PM हिंदी

Rajiv Shukla congratulates Gill and Iyer on being named ODI captain and vice-captain

Rajiv Shukla congratulates Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer on being named ODI captain and vice-captain for a tour of Australia. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla has congratulated Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for being named captain and vice-captain of the senior men's national cricket team for the ODI tour of Australia starting later this month.

The national selection committee has carried out a major restructuring ahead of India’s upcoming Australia tour, appointing Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, will be his deputy for the three-match ODI series.

The squad features the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODIs, and Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a comeback.

But it was the appointment of Gill and Iyer that is being hailed as a forward-looking move because they are expected to continue till the World Cup 2027 and beyond.

"Congratulations to @ShubmanGill and @ShreyasIyer15 on being appointed captain and vice-captain of the Indian ODI team. A proud moment that reflects their hard work and consistency. Wishing both continued success in their new roles. @BCCI," Rajiv Shukla wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The move has also left some other former Indian players like Harbhajan Singh, who is surprised at seeing Rohit not in the captain's role.

Harbhajan Singh said that seeing Rohit Sharma going to Australia for the ODI series solely as a player and not as a captain is a bit of a shocker.

“To be honest, it’s a bit of a shock for me to see Rohit not being the captain. If you’re selecting Rohit Sharma, select him as captain, because he just recently won you the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit has been one of the pillars of Indian cricket when it comes to white-ball formats. I think he should have been given at least this tour. If the selectors are thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup, it’s still far away," he said.

--IANS

bsk/

