Rajisha Vijayan breaks down on stage at Bison event; recounts how director Mari Selvaraj saved her from drowning

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Rajisha Vijayan, who plays the pivotal role of Raji in director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming social sports drama 'Bison', featuring actor Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, has now disclosed how she was about to drown while shooting a sequence for the film and how director Mari Selvaraj's timely intervention saved her.

Participating in a grand pre-release event of the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on October 17, Rajisha, who broke down on stage and shed tears of joy, said, "When Mari sir approached me for this project, he sounded doubtful if I would do it as it was a sister's role. I told him be it any role, I just wanted to work with him. I have done 30 films but the trust I have in him is something special. I have blind trust in Mari sir. "

The actress then went on to narrate an unnerving incident while shooting for the film.

"When working on this film, there was a scene for which I had to jump in to the water. Mari sir asked me if I knew swimming as I had learnt swimming for 'Karnan' and I said 'yes' because I wanted to do the scene. However, I had forgotten swimming as it was four years ago. When I jumped into the water, I felt I was going down. For five seconds, I thought my end was near. I had several things flashing in my mind in those five seconds. I felt people saving me. When I got a grip on myself and looked around, I saw a man in the water with his cooling glasses on. It was director Mari Sir. He had not removed his shoes, socks and even coolers but had jumped in just like that to save me," the actress said with gratitude.

Stating that Bison was much more than a sports drama, the actress said this film of Mari Selvaraj would have something extra than what his other four films offered.

For the unaware, Bison, which features Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

'Bison', short for 'Bison Kaalamaadan', has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.

