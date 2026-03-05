March 05, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 to hit screens for Pongal next year!

Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 to hit screens for Pongal next year! (Photo Credit: RKFI/X)

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, tentatively titled  #Thalaivar173, on Thursday announced that the film, which is being directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, would now hit screens for Pongal next year.

Taking to its X timeline, Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which is producing the film, wrote, "ARAMBIKALAMA (Shall we begin?) #Arambikalama #Thalaivar173 #SuperStarPongal2027 #Rajinikanth @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran @Dir_Cibi @anirudhofficial @APIfilms @homescreenent @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The most significant tag in the tweet was #SuperStarPongal2027, which indicates that the makers are looking at releasing the film for the festival of Pongal in January next year.

For the unaware, director Cibi Chakravarthy had recently disclosed that shooting for the much-awaited film would commence in the middle of April this year.

Cibi Chakravarthy, who participated in the pre-release promotional event of 'Thaai Kelavi', was asked specifically after his speech about #Thalaivar173, the film in which he is to direct Superstar Rajinikanth.

The director, who was reluctant to disclose details of the film initially, said, "I will very soon be saying "action and cut" to the Superstar. We intend to start filming in mid-April this year."

It may be recalled that the director has made a promise to both fans of Rajinikanth and his family about the film.

The young director, who had participated in the pre-release event of Soundarya Rajinikanth's film 'With Love', had said, "I am meeting all of you after the announcement of #Thalaivar173 only now. So, I wish to say something here."

"I want to say only one thing with love. As a fan of Thalaivar, I want to tell the fans of Thalaivar and his family, when you walk out of the theatres after watching #Thalaivar173, you will be walking out with satisfaction. It's a promise. Again, I am saying, It's a promise," he had said.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth was recently asked about his eagerly-awaited upcoming film with director Cibi Chakravarthy, which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

The film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing the film.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Just another game in many ways but carries different weight as its T20 WC knockout: Banton

Just another game in many ways but carries different weight as its T20 WC knockout: Banton

Ticket prices soar over 100 pc on US-India routes after Middle East airspace closures disrupt flights

Ticket prices soar over 100 pc on US-India routes after Middle East airspace closures disrupt flights

Adah Sharma opens up about not being part of ‘The Kerala Story 2’

Adah Sharma opens up about not being part of ‘The Kerala Story 2’

Nepal stares at lowest voter turnout since 1991 parliamentary elections

Nepal stares at lowest voter turnout since 1991 parliamentary elections

Sports Minister Dr Mandaviya unveils logo of World’s first franchise-based cycling league

Sports Minister Mandaviya unveils logo of world’s first franchise-based cycling league

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Ka Long Angus to seal quarterfinals berth

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Ka Long Angus to seal quarterfinals berth

Nepal, Qatar PMs hold talks on safety of Nepali workers amid Iran conflict

Nepal, Qatar PMs hold talks on safety of Nepali workers amid Iran conflict

Strategic partnership in digitalisation, sustainability will create innumerable opportunities: PM Modi

Strategic partnership in digitalisation, sustainability will create innumerable opportunities: PM Modi

‘We can feel the interceptions happening; players and staff are safe,’ says Indian basketball captain Gurbaz Sandhu

‘We can feel the interceptions happening; players and staff are safe,’ says Indian basketball captain Gurbaz Sandhu

Force Motors receives query from SEBI over past financial disclosure, stock movement

Force Motors receives query from SEBI over past financial disclosure, stock movement