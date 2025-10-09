Rajinikanth meditates at Mahavatar Babaji cave in the lap of Himalayas

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran Tamil cinema megastar Rajinikanth is in the Himalayas, as the mountain range prepares for a thrilling spell of winters.

The actor paid a visit to the Mahavatar Babaji cave, and the pictures and videos from his visit are now going viral on social media. The pictures show Rajinikanth away from the hullabaloo of stardom, as he relaxes in the lap of nature.

Earlier, the veteran actor had visited Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh and later took time out to meditate along the banks of the Ganga and participate in the Ganga Aarti. In one of the pictures, Rajinikanth was seen wearing white clothes, eating food served on disposable leaf plates placed on a stone surface by the roadside

A car parked against a hilly backdrop was seen in the backdrop. Another photo had the superstar chatting with a group of men, most likely at the ashram, followed by a pic of Rajinikanth alongside a priest, offering his respects.

Rajinikanth made his film debut in ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, directed by K. Balachander. Over the following decades, he appeared in over 160 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Known for his distinct dialogue delivery and screen mannerisms, he became one of India’s highest-paid actors by the 1990s.

His political involvement began with public statements in the late 1990s, leading to the formation of the Rajini Makkal Mandram in 2018, though he withdrew from active politics in 2021 due to health reasons. Rajinikanth received the Padma Bhushan in 2000, the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

His most recent cinematic appearance was in ‘Coolie’, a Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. ‘Coolie’ is noted as Rajinikanth’s 171st film as lead actor.

--IANS

aa/