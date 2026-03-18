Rajeev Menon completes dubbing for his portions in Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer 'Patriot'

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The makers of director Mahesh Narayanan's eagerly-awaited thriller 'Patriot', featuring both superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal, have now announced that ace director Rajeev Menon has dubbed for his portions in the film.

The makers, through the film's official handles on social media, made the announcement. They wrote, "One more powerful voice added to the journey. Rajiv Menon completes dubbing for Patriot. #Patriot In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23. #RajivMenon #Mammootty #Mohanlal #AntoJoseph."

They also released a video clip of ace director Rajeev Menon dubbing for the film.

The makers of 'Patriot' have already confirmed that both Mammootty and Mohanlal have completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

Just a few days ago, the makers had released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video made using clips shot on the sets of the film while the crew was shooting in Sri Lanka.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Mohanlal had then said, "#Patriot Behind The Scenes : Srilanka. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23 , 2026."

The BTS video released had visuals shot on an airbase, filled with choppers, planes and fighter aircraft. The BTS video also showed glimpses of Mohanlal and Mammootty on the airbase, highlighting the fact that the two legends of Malayalam cinema were coming together after 18 years.

One interesting visual showed Fahaadh Faasil sitting inside the cockpit of a fighter aircraft with a professional explaining to him about the controls of the aircraft. It may be recalled that actor Fahadh Faasil had recently disclosed that he plays the villain in the film.

For the unaware, Patriot is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 23 this year.

On January 4 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. They wrote,"That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen."

They also shared a BTS video of all the stars on the sets on the occasion.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced, also features acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon and Revathy in addition to the two Malayalam superstars.

--IANS

mkr/