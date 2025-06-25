Rajinikanth impresses with his cool dance moves in the 'Chikitu' track from Coolie

June 25, 2025 8:59 PM हिंदी

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) The makers of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated drama "Coolie" have unveiled the special song from the flick, "Chikitu".

The primary track from the movie includes Rajinikanth, composer Anirudh Ravichander, the song's singer T Rajendar, and choreographer Sandy. The peppy number has all of them flaunting their fun dance moves on the energetic beats.

Adding to the glam quotient, Southern beauty Pooja Hegde is also seen making a special appearance in "Chikitu".

Sun Pictures, the makers of "Coolie", took to their X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline and shared the song, along with the caption, "Coolie Varaan sollikko..! #Chikitu Music Video is out now! #GetChikitufied. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th."

"Chikitu" has been released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Billed to be an action thriller, the core cast of "Coolie" will have some top actors such as Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Along with this, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan will also be seen doing a cameo appearance in the film, along with Rebe, Monica John, and Junior MGR essaying significant roles.

With Anirudh Ravichander as the composer, Girish Gangadharan is responsible for the film's camera work. Philomin Raj is the head of the editing department of the movie.

"Coolie" marks Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth's reunion after a long gap of 38 years. The two actors were last seen sharing screen space in the 1986 superhit Tamil outing "Mr Bharath", where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father.

It is believed that Sathyaraj had turned down offers to be a part of a couple of Rajinikanth's previous films such as "Enthiran", and "Sivaji".

It is also to be noted that Rajinikanth's 171st film "Coolie" is not a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, "Coolie" is set for a theatrical release on August 14 this year.

--IANS

pm/

