August 20, 2025 11:32 PM

Rajesh Sakariya: Criminal past of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s attacker

Ahmedabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a public hearing at her residence on Wednesday, sending shockwaves across the political divide in the national capital city.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Khimji Sakariya, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. He was immediately taken into custody.

Court records reveal that Sakariya has faced a string of criminal cases over the past decade, ranging from assault charges to violations under the Gujarat Prohibition Act. Most, however, have ended in acquittals, with courts repeatedly citing a lack of evidence.

His first major case dates back to 2017, when Bhaktinagar Police Station registered FIR No. 215/2017 against him under IPC Sections 326 (causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 114 (abetment). The matter went to trial as Case No. 198/2018, but on November 25, 2019, the 8th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Rajkot, acquitted him of all charges.

In 2020, he was booked twice in separate prohibition cases. The first, FIR No. 1227/2020, was filed under Sections 65AA and 116B of the Gujarat Prohibition Act. The case, registered as No. 21965/2020, was heard by the 3rd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Rajkot, which acquitted him on November 3, 2023.

The second case, FIR No. 1591/2020, also under Sections 65AA and 116B, went to trial as Case No. 8067/2021 in the same court. He was again acquitted, this time on October 25, 2023. In 2022, Sakariya faced another prohibition-related case (FIR No. 871/2022) under Sections 65E and 116B of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

The case (No. 9551/2023) is still pending before the 2nd Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Court in Rajkot.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for September 29, 2025.

His most recent case was registered in 2024, when Bhaktinagar Police booked him in FIR No. 072/2024 under IPC Sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 114 (abetment), and Section 135(1) of the Gujarat Police Act.

This case, numbered 12586/2024, was decided on December 7, 2024, when the 6th Additional Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Rajkot, acquitted him once again.

In total, Rajesh Sakariya has faced five major cases between 2017 and 2024. Four have ended in acquittals, while one prohibition case from 2022 remains pending.

His record reflects a pattern of repeated arrests followed by acquittals, raising questions about both the strength of investigations and the challenges of securing convictions in prohibition-related offences.

--IANS

janvi/dan

