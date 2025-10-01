Rajesh Agrawal assumes charge as Secretary, Department of Commerce

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Rajesh Agrawal, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has taken over as the new Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, it said on Wednesday.

Agrawal is a seasoned administrator with nearly three decades of experience in governance, policy making and implementation across several sectors, including skilling, human resource development, apprenticeship, power, fertiliser, agriculture, and MSMEs.

He played a key role in shaping India’s skill development policies and represented the country at the World Skills Governing Council for three years.

He has also been credited with driving sectoral reforms in states such as Manipur, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Before his current appointment, Agrawal was leading India’s trade negotiations under various Free Trade Agreements.

He served as the Chief Negotiator for important discussions including the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement, the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum, the India–Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), and the review of the ASEAN FTA.

He was also responsible for promoting exports in agriculture and allied sectors.

With his vast administrative experience and strong background in trade negotiations, Agrawal is expected to play a crucial role in shaping India’s commerce and trade policies at a time when the country is expanding its global economic engagement.

Agrawal, a 1994-batch Manipur cadre IAS officer, has been with the Department of Commerce since December 2022.

Initially he joined the department as an additional secretary. Since then, he has taken on several critical roles in shaping India’s trade policies.

He is graduated in statistics and completed his master’s in operations research from Delhi University.

Agrawal also holds an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi.

He has held various administrative positions at the skill development ministry, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), as well as state-level postings in Manipur, including chief electoral officer and principal secretary at the power and home ministries.

