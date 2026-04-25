Rajeev Khandelwal on his bond with his mother: She is My ‘Tum Ho Naa’ for Life

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal talked about the biggest emotional anchor of his life. He spoke about the one who has acted as an unwavering anchor throughout his journey, his late mother, Vijay Laxmi Khandelwal.

For Rajeev, who will soon be seen as the host for the upcoming show, "Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar," the show brings something deeply personal, something he has experienced firsthand.

Rajeev believes that his mother has been his Ghar Ki Superstar. He added that she silently acted as the main force behind nurturing his dreams.

Reflecting on his bond with his mother, Rajeev shared, “My mother was my Tum Ho Naa for life, a very silent source of inspiration for me. She has always been there, through every step of my journey. She never needed to say a word; her constant presence, her belief in me no matter what, has been my immense source of strength."

Speaking about the show, he went on to add, "Hosting Tum Ho Naa feels like celebrating her and every woman who stands rock-solid for her family. For me, this stage is for all of them and not only mine.”

With "Tum Ho Naa", the makers, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV hope to share the stories that celebrate everyday women who multitask their various responsibilities with utmost grace.

During the show, Rajeev aims to make the participant feel the same sense of appreciation that his mother instilled in him by engaging them in fun gameplay, along with heartfelt conversations.

Rajeev Khandelwal hosted "Tum Ho Naa" is slated to premiere on 28th April at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

Rajeev is best remembered for his portrayal as Sujal Garewal in the television drama, "Kahiin To Hoga".

Some of his other shows include "Time Bomb 9/11", "Sun Leyna", "Left Right Left", and "Reporters".

--IANS

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