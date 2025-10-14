October 14, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Rajat Bedi says Aryan Khan is a huge fan of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’

Rajat Bedi says Aryan Khan is a huge fan of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi, who has made his comeback with ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has shared that the director of the show Aryan Khan, and his friends are huge fans of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’.

Rajat essays the role of a ‘has been’ star in the recently released streaming show, helmed by Aryan, who is the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Rajat recently spoke with IANS in the Bandra West area of Mumbai following the success of the show. He also cleared the air around his earlier statement about Rakesh Roshan which was misconstrued.

He told IANS, “Aryan and many other Aryan’s associates, as children, have been fans of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and I'm very blessed that Rakesh Roshan at that time gave me this opportunity to be a part of the film. I did feel a little bad after the film. But, if you actually look at my whole journey, it is a lot thanks to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Even today, people ask me, ‘You were in the Alien film, right? You broke Rohit's cycle, right?’. It is one of the most iconic and lovable films by the audience”.

He further mentioned, “So, when Aryan and others saw ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, they grew up and when he was making something with a full Bollywood flavour, he was very sure that for this character, he needed me. He probably knew that I was relevant at that time. Then I disappeared for 20 years. So, Aryan found me. And what could be a bigger blessing than this? Really, when you ask for something from the universe and the universe fulfills it. I was waiting for the comeback that Aryan has given me”.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Rahmat Shah ruled out of Zimbabwe Test and third Bangladesh ODI with calf injury

Rahmat Shah ruled out of third ODI vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe Test with calf injury

Bangladesh: Teachers intensify protest, warn of long march to Secretariat

Bangladesh: Teachers intensify protest, warn of long march to Secretariat

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid broad-based selling

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid broad-based selling

Nifty expected to touch 28,781 in one year; domestic-oriented sectors to drive growth: Report

Nifty likely to touch 28,781 in a year, domestic-oriented sectors to drive growth: Report

ICICI Prudential Life's Q2 net profit dips to Rs 295.8 crore; APE down 2 pc

ICICI Prudential Life's Q2 net profit dips to Rs 295.8 crore; APE down 2 pc

Mohit Suri calls Aneet Padda his star, expresses love and admiration in heartfelt birthday post

Mohit Suri calls Aneet Padda his star, expresses love and admiration in heartfelt birthday post

Shweta Tripathi on ‘Mirzapur’ movie: Night shoots are happening

Shweta Tripathi on ‘Mirzapur’ movie: Night shoots are happening

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik clash over ‘bartan’ duty

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik clash over ‘bartan’ duty

Avika Gor says playing Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ gave her a unique place in every household

Avika Gor says playing Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ gave her a unique place in every household

Will use New Delhi game as a stepping stone to improve in Tests, says WI skipper Chase

Will use New Delhi game as a stepping stone to improve in Tests, says WI skipper Chase