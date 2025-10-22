Rajat Bedi recollects how open lunch at his father’s office used to be a thing in the industry

October 22, 2025 8:27 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi, who made his comeback with the Aryan Khan directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has recollected how his home once used to buzz with the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema.

Rajat recently spoke with IANS as he celebrated the success of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, and his comeback, and shared an open lunch at the Bedi office was a thing back in the day. Rajat belongs to a huge legacy, while his father Narendra Bedi was a successful filmmaker-producer his grand-father Rajinder Singh Bedi was a respected Urdu writer, and was one of the pillars of the progressive writers movement.

The actor told IANS, “There used to be gatherings at home. The whole industry used to come and sit at home. For lunch, it was an open thing for the industry that if you want food go to Mr. Bedi's office and eat. So we have seen such an environment. The films that my father has made films like ‘Adalat’, ‘Benam’, Sanam Teri Kasam’ and several others, I mean what a body of work”.

Earlier, the actor lavished praise on his co-actor from the series, Raghav Juyal. He said that Raghav is one of those rare actors, who can own the frame, and can eat up his co-actor.

Talking about the same, he earlier told IANS, “Raghav is outstanding. I mean if you see Raghav's story, he has worked so hard. What an actor! It was actually my first time working with Raghav. I didn't have many scenes with Raghav. But whatever, I have performed with him, I can assure you, he is a gem of an actor”.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/

