Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi, who made his comeback with the Aryan Khan directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has lavished praise on his co-actor from the series, Raghav Juyal.

Rajat recently spoke with IANS as he celebrated the success of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, and his comeback. He said that Raghav is one of those rare actors, who can own the frame, and can eat up his co-actor.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “Raghav is outstanding. I mean if you see Raghav's story, he has worked so hard. What an actor! It was actually my first time working with Raghav. I didn't have many scenes with Raghav. But whatever, I have performed with him, I can assure you, he is a gem of an actor”.

When asked what makes Raghav such a unique performer, he said, “I will tell you, in my career, there are two actors who are mind blowing actors one is Govinda and the other is Raghav, both of them belong to that category of actor, who can single-handedly carry a scene, Raghav kha jata hai (Raghav eats up the entire scene). If the scene is yours, and he has a few lines in it but even after saying a few lines he will eat your scene. Same with Govinda, if he has a few lines and you have a whole page of dialogue, Govinda will eat the scene”.

Earlier, the actor had shared that the director of the show Aryan Khan, and his friends are huge fans of ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Rajat essays the role of a ‘has been’ star in the recently released streaming show, helmed by Aryan, who is the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/