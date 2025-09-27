September 27, 2025 3:37 PM हिंदी

Rajat Bedi calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘storyteller who raised all of us’ in heartfelt post

Rajat Bedi calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘storyteller who raised all of us’ in heartfelt post

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi recently shared his excitement after experiencing a special on-set moment with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan on the sets of “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

Expressing his gratitude, Rajat described the experience as a “dream moment,” praising Shah Rukh for raising a storyteller in Aryan who continues to inspire those around him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajat shared a photo featuring him alongside SRK, Aryan and Vivaan Bedi. In the click, Bedi is seen twinning with the father-son duo in black suit.

For the caption, the ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ actor wrote, “Two generations, one frame Thank you Aryan for writing me into this dream and Sir @iamsrk for raising a storyteller who raised ALL OF US … Grateful beyond words. #Blessed.”

Yesterday, Rajat Bedi had posted a picture with Aryan Khan and penned a note calling the star kid an ‘angel.’ “When God sends you an angel, this is what he looks like,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Rajat Bedi is making waves with his impressive comeback in Aryan Khan’s much-acclaimed debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.” After taking a long break from mainstream cinema, the actor’s return has been widely praised. In the show, produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajat plays the role of Jaraj Saxena.

The satirical action comedy also features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha and Armaan Khera.

Rajat Bedi is best remembered for his roles in films like “Koi… Mil Gaya,” “International Khiladi,” “Hero: The Love Story of a Spy,” and “Jaani Dushman.”

Rajat Bedi, the grandson of renowned writer Rajendra Singh Bedi and son of filmmaker Narendra Bedi, comes from a distinguished film background. Despite his lineage, he began his journey in the industry by assisting director Ramesh Sippy on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Zamana Deewana.” He made his acting debut with the 1998 film 2001 “Do Hazaar Ek,” which unfortunately failed at the box office.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Indian diaspora in Japan pays tribute to Hiroshima victims, lauds PM Modi's role in promoting peace

Indian diaspora in Japan pays tribute to Hiroshima victims, lauds PM Modi's role in promoting peace

Pakistan shuts Afghan refugee camps established 40 years ago (File image)

Pakistan shuts Afghan refugee camps established 40 years ago

Siddhant Chaturvedi treats with some 'uncensored moments' from Dhadak 2 shoot

Siddhant Chaturvedi treats with some 'uncensored moments' from Dhadak 2 shoot

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be fully operational by 2029: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be fully operational by 2029: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Floods affect 4.2 million in Pakistan's Punjab province, leaders busy politicising relief efforts (File image)

Floods affect 4.2 million in Pakistan's Punjab province, leaders busy politicising relief efforts

First look of Malayalam film ‘Aasha’ out

First look of Malayalam film ‘Aasha’ out

Viineet Kumar Siingh wishes Happy Birthday to wife Ruchira: 'You’re my light'

Viineet Kumar Siingh wishes Happy Birthday to wife Ruchira: 'You’re my light'

FM Sitharaman, EAM Jaishankar to reflect on India’s growth and foreign policy amid uncertainties

FM Sitharaman, EAM Jaishankar to reflect on India’s growth and foreign policy amid uncertainties

BSNL launches intelligent 'Swadeshi 4G Network', 26,700 villages to get high-speed internet

BSNL's intelligent swadeshi 4G network to connect 26,700 villages with high-speed internet

Leonardo DiCaprio says ‘little kids’ tell him they loved ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

Leonardo DiCaprio says ‘little kids’ tell him they loved ‘Wolf of Wall Street’