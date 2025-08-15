Rajasthan: Malpura SDM faces legal action after newspaper office demolished

Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Malpura SDM Amit Kumar Chaudhary, previously in the spotlight for being slapped during the assembly by-election, is once again facing troubled times, this time for legalities stemming from the demolition of a newspaper office.

Despite a stay order, ACJM Malpura found Chaudhary guilty in the case related to the unlawful demolition of a rented office space operated by a local journalist.

The court ordered that a case be registered against six individuals, including SDM Chaudhary.

Journalist Rakesh Kumar Pareek had been running a newspaper office for the past 10 years in a building owned by the Municipality at Chungi Naka, Vyas Circle, Malpura. The space was leased from the Municipality, with a valid agreement and rent payments recorded in municipal records. The electricity connection was also registered under the Municipality, with the tenant paying bills regularly.

Two years ago, a dispute with the then Executive Officer (EO) led to proposed demolition action against the premises.

In response, Pareek secured a stay order from the civil court. However, eight months ago, despite the stay being in effect, then acting EO (currently SDM) Amit Kumar Chaudhary allegedly ordered the demolition using a bulldozer.

Following the incident, Pareek filed a complaint in court.

On Wednesday, the ACJM court ruled that the demolition violated the existing court order and directed that a case be registered against six municipal officers and employees, including Chaudhary.

In compliance with the court's directive, Malpura police registered FIR No. 156/2025 on Wednesday night. The FIR includes the following individuals Amit Kumar Chaudhary (acting EO at the time, now SDM), Pawan Kumar (Tehsildar), Jayanarayan Jat, Ramdas Mali, Rajesh Kumar (Jamadar) and Rajendra Kumar (Store Keeper) They have been booked under IPC sections 198, 199(B), 201, 334(1), 334(2), and 61(2).

Malpura police station in-charge Chena Ram Jat confirmed that an investigation is now underway. SDM Amit Kumar Chaudhary had earlier faced challenges during the Deoli-Uniyara assembly by-election.

He was serving as the sector in charge when villagers in Samravata boycotted the polls. Amid allegations of voter coercion and fraudulent voting, independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped Chaudhary.

The incident led to widespread uproar and formal complaints to both the government and the Scheduled Tribes Commission.

--IANS

arc/dan