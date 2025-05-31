Raj Kundra makes a shocking revelation regarding Rajasthan Royals: Press conference on June 2

May 31, 2025 1:54 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has made a shocking revelation regarding the popular IPL team, Rajasthan Royals.

Taking to his official LinkedIn account, Kundra claimed to have documents to prove serious financial misconduct by a key promoter of Rajasthan Royals.

He further alleged money laundering through offshore accounts, along with some hidden transactions. Kundra's post also hinted at the involvement of one of the key promoters in this alleged financial misconduct.

Kundra's LinkedIn post read, “I will soon be releasing documented evidence exposing serious financial misconduct, money laundering through offshore structures and hidden transactions involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals."

He further talked about the suppression of co-promoters' rights, along with wrongful shareholder dealings.

"This includes willful suppression of co-promoter rights and entitlements, pattern of deceit and manipulation in shareholder dealings," he added.

Kundra also stated, "The truth will be shared soon, and the documents will speak for themselves.”

Sharing a picture with the words, “Karma Bol”, the businessman and actor tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In another post, Kundra informed that he will be holding a press conference on Monday, June 2. He added that the location of the conference will be disclosed by his PR team on Monday morning.

Kundra's revelations have already raised a lot of eyebrows, sparking both curiosity and concern among cricket fans.

For those who do not know, Kundra and his better half, Shilpa acquired an 11.7% stake in Rajasthan Royals back in 2019. They are reported to have spent $15.4 million for their share in the franchise.

However, the professional association came to an end in 2015 after he was banned from cricket activities by the Supreme Court as he was found guilty of corruption in the infamous 2013 IPL betting scandal.

--IANS

pm/

