Raise voice against conversion, love jihad and drugs: CM Yogi calls for guarding Sanatan values

Jhajjar/New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday cautioned people to stay alert and aware of any interference by foreign forces in harming the Sanatan Dharma and urged the saints to bolster their voice against religious conversion, love jihad and narcotics.

The Chief Minister’s appeal for continued vigilance against the "anti-Sanatan forces" came at the idol consecration ceremony and grand ‘Aathman’ Bhandara in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Recalling the country’s golden era, he said that it also saw the rise in foreign invasions, and therefore, it was time to stay alert again. He said that no anti-Sanatan activities should ever be accepted, and protecting it is necessary for the safety of India, global humanity, and the entire creation.

“We must not divide… division leads to our downfall. Whenever we have been divided, the result has been disastrous. We must not be divided on the basis of caste, appeasement, region, or language,” he said.

CM Yogi added that just as the Dharma flag flies proudly over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, similarly, the flag of Sanatan Dharma should be seen waving atop every Sanatani’s home.

The Chief Minister said that under the double-engine Haryana government, the state is moving forward and setting new benchmarks of development.

He said that drug traffickers are destroying the system from within, and steps must be taken to save the youth from drug abuse.

“We must ensure that knowingly or unknowingly, we do not fall into this trap. Otherwise, future generations will not forgive us,” he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to saints and seers to raise their voice against religious conversion, love jihad, and drugs at every religious event.

“Anything that weakens the present and pushes the future generation towards darkness should never be tolerated; rather, we must launch campaigns against such forces,” he stated.

CM Yogi described the large gathering at the Bhandara in Kablana village as remarkable, memorable, and unforgettable. He said that such Bhandaras in the Nath tradition provide an opportunity to remember the deity, express gratitude, and strengthen unity.

Describing saffron flag hoisting on November 25 as a victory for Sanatan, he said, “When we think together, speak together, and walk together, the result is always victorious. Wherever there is Dharma, there is victory.”

He further said that for the first time in history, the country’s Prime Minister visited Ayodhya and initiated the temple construction with his own hands. When the idol of Bhagwan Shri Ram was consecrated last year, the world witnessed India’s glory.

On November 25, the saffron Dharma Dhwaj, unfurled atop the Ram Temple once again became a symbol of Sanatan pride.

“This saffron flag conveys to the world that the path of truth and Dharma will always remain elevated and cannot be bent. Dharma will triumph. We must follow this path without wavering,” he added.

--IANS

mr/uk

