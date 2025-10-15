Raipur prepares grand welcome for PM Modi ahead of Chhattisgarh silver jubilee celebrations

Raipur, Oct 15 (IANS) The capital city of Chhattisgarh is abuzz with preparations as it gears up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a landmark visit on November 1, marking the state’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The visit, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of Chhattisgarh’s formation, will see the Prime Minister inaugurate a series of high-profile events and infrastructure projects in Atal Nagar, Nava Raipur (New Raipur).

In August this year, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House, New Delhi, and formally invited him to attend Chhattisgarh’s Amrit Rajat Mahotsav on November 1 in Raipur.

CM Sai briefed the PM on key development priorities, including the ‘Anjor Vision @2047’ roadmap, the Jan Vishwas Bill 2025, and the SCRDA initiative for Nava Raipur.

He emphasised the event’s historic significance as Chhattisgarh marks 25 years of statehood and rapid progress.

Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest at the Chhattisgarh Amrit Rajat Mahotsav, a commemorative festival celebrating the state’s journey since its inception in 2000.

The festivities will begin at the National Jyotirlinga Sthal, where the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the Silver Jubilee Festival.

Among the key highlights of the visit are the inauguration of the newly constructed Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building, the Shaheed Veernarayan Singh Museum, and the Academy for AP Sufficient World “Peace Summit,” a spiritual training centre established by the Prajapati Brahmakumari Ishwariya University.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to interact with children undergoing heart surgery at Satya Sai Hospital, adding a compassionate dimension to the day’s engagements.

Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Pingua reviewed the preparations at the National Jyoti Utsav site and issued directives to ensure seamless coordination.

He confirmed that the Prime Minister will arrive in Rajdhani Nagar on the night of October 31 and participate in the scheduled events the following day.

The visit is expected to be a defining moment in Chhattisgarh’s development narrative, symbolising both its achievements and aspirations as it steps into its next chapter.

