February 02, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

‘Rainman’ R. Madhavan talks about moment that shaped opening scene of ‘Dhurandhar’

‘Rainman’ R. Madhavan talks about moment that shaped opening scene of ‘Dhurandhar’

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood star R. Madhavan, who was seen playing the role IB director Ajay Sanyal in “Dhurandhar,” shared an interesting behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of the blockbuster, revealing how nature quietly rewrote the plan for the film’s opening shot.

Madhavan revealed that director Aditya had originally envisioned a bright, sunlit day with clear blue skies, a visual contrast meant to mirror the beauty and the beast within the aircraft featured in the scene.

Madhavan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the opening scene. In the clip, the actor is heard saying: “Oh, the beautiful Leh and Ladakh. It was supposed to be a sunny day, but as luck would have it, I bring in the rains wherever I go, apparently.”

“And we're shooting the scene without the sun and in the rain.Hopefully, it will augur as good luck for the film. What a beautiful place, my God!”

He added a text overlay, which read: “#Dhurandhar. Aditya had always imagined this to be a bright sunny day with blue skies to show the contrast between the beauty and the beast inside the plane. As luck could have it, I brought in the rain....because I was referred to as the RAINMAN on the set.”

“Every time I came onto the set...there was torrential rain. But-this grey Skies and look worked out perfectly for us as the first shot...... sometimes it's best to go with what is handed to you, because a bigger design is in place.”

Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Serving as the first instalment of a two-part film series, it centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film's storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Allu Arjun congratulates Ram Charan on twins: 'Double the love, double the joy'

Allu Arjun congratulates Ram Charan on twins: 'Double the love, double the joy'

Pakistan govt addicted to IMF borrowing like a drug addict: Report

Pakistan govt addicted to IMF borrowing like a drug addict: Report

Indian scientists develop single-unit device to capture, save solar energy

Indian scientists develop single-unit device to capture, save solar energy

Dancing barefoot with scraped & bloodied soles for Ramba Ho and Raja Hindustani, Kalpana Iyer opens up on it all

Kalpana Iyer, the original ‘Ramba Ho’ girl, reveals she danced barefoot despite scraped and bleeding feet for the song

Dulquer Salmaan: What drew me to 'Bheegi Bheegi' was its emotional honesty! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Dulquer Salmaan: What drew me to 'Bheegi Bheegi' was its emotional honesty!

Sanjay Mishra admits he learned a lot observing his NSD senior Irrfan Khan

Sanjay Mishra admits he learned a lot observing his NSD senior Irrfan Khan

Finland–India trade could double to 6 billion euros by 2032: Ambassador

Finland–India trade could double to 6 billion euros by 2032: Ambassador

Budget boosts India's evidence-based holistic healthcare ecosystem: Ayush Minister

Budget boosts India's evidence-based holistic healthcare ecosystem: Ayush Minister

Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina gets 10 years jail term in Purbachal plot scam

Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina gets 10 years jail term in Purbachal plot scam

India-Russia business talks seen as key factor in cementing ties: Report

India-Russia business talks seen as key factor in cementing ties: Report