Raima Sen remembers her ‘Amma’ Suchitra Sen on her birth anniversary by recreating her look

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood legendary actress Suchitra Sen was remembered by her granddaughter and actress Raima Sen on account of 95th birth anniversary on April 6.

The actress took to her social media account to recreate a look that was strikingly similar to her grandmother Suchitra Sen from her younger days in Bollywood.

In the black and white picture of herself, Rains Sen was seen sporting a clean hairdo, in a retro look.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, Raima captioned the post as, “In loving memory of my Amma.”

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff had paid at tribute to Suchitra Sen by sharing a beautiful portrait picture of the late actress on his social media account.

Along with the post he had written, ‘Remembering Suchitra Sen on her birth anniversary.’

Along with the picture Jackie Shroff put up the song Rahe Na Rahe Hum from Suchitra Sen starrer Mamta, as the background music.

Talking about Suchitra Sen the legendary actress was primarily active from the 1950 to 1970s era of Bollywood.

For the uninitiated, Suchitra Sen was the mother of actress Moonmoon Sen, and the grandmother of actresses Raima Sen and Rimi Sen.

The legendary actress breathed her last on January 17, 2014.

Talking about Moonmoon Sen, the actress like her mother has been a prominent face in Indian cinema.

She made her mark in Hindi Bengali Tamil Telugu and Malayalam film.

The actress starred in movie such as Andar Bahar, Musafir, Jaal and others.

Talking about Raima Sen the actress has been a part of Bollywood for almost two decades.

She has been a part of movies like “Parineeta,” “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.,” and “The Japanese Wife.”

–IANS

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