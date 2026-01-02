LoP Gandhi slams BJP over Indore water contamination, calls it 'poison distribution' (Ld)

Indore/New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the contaminated water crisis in Indore, accusing the administration of distributing "poison" instead of water while remaining in "deep slumber."

In a strongly-worded post on social media platform X, LoP Gandhi described the incident as a grave violation of the right to life, holding the "double-engine government" fully responsible.

Gandhi wrote that mourning has enveloped homes in the affected Bhagirathpura area, with the poor left helpless amid arrogant statements from BJP leaders. He highlighted repeated complaints about foul-smelling water that were ignored, questioning how sewage mixed with the drinking supply, why it was not stopped in time, and when action would be taken against responsible officials?

"Clean water is not a favour, it is a right to life," he asserted, demanding accountability. The Congress leader linked the crisis to broader “misgovernance” in Madhya Pradesh, terming the state an "epicenter" of administrative failures.

He cited previous incidents like deaths from contaminated cough syrup and children dying due to rat bites in government hospitals, alongside the current sewage-laced water tragedy.

The outburst comes amid a severe public health emergency in Indore, India's cleanest city for eight years running.

Sewage leakage into a main pipeline triggered an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting, affecting over 1,400 people, though official confirmation is restricted to barely 200. The official figures also confirm at least four deaths, though local residents and some reports claim up to 13-14 fatalities, including a six-month-old infant.

Around 200 remain hospitalised, with lab tests verifying bacterial contamination.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited victims, announcing compensation and suspending officials.

The National Human Rights Commission sought a report, while the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed free treatment and clean water supply via tankers, scheduling further hearings.

LoP Gandhi's remarks have intensified political heat, with Opposition parties demanding probes into infrastructure lapses. Authorities are flushing pipelines and advising boiled water use until safety is confirmed.

