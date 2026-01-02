January 02, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

LoP Gandhi slams BJP over Indore water contamination, calls it 'poison distribution' (Ld)

Indore, water contamination

Indore/New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the contaminated water crisis in Indore, accusing the administration of distributing "poison" instead of water while remaining in "deep slumber."

In a strongly-worded post on social media platform X, LoP Gandhi described the incident as a grave violation of the right to life, holding the "double-engine government" fully responsible.

Gandhi wrote that mourning has enveloped homes in the affected Bhagirathpura area, with the poor left helpless amid arrogant statements from BJP leaders. He highlighted repeated complaints about foul-smelling water that were ignored, questioning how sewage mixed with the drinking supply, why it was not stopped in time, and when action would be taken against responsible officials?

"Clean water is not a favour, it is a right to life," he asserted, demanding accountability. The Congress leader linked the crisis to broader “misgovernance” in Madhya Pradesh, terming the state an "epicenter" of administrative failures.

He cited previous incidents like deaths from contaminated cough syrup and children dying due to rat bites in government hospitals, alongside the current sewage-laced water tragedy.

The outburst comes amid a severe public health emergency in Indore, India's cleanest city for eight years running.

Sewage leakage into a main pipeline triggered an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting, affecting over 1,400 people, though official confirmation is restricted to barely 200. The official figures also confirm at least four deaths, though local residents and some reports claim up to 13-14 fatalities, including a six-month-old infant.

Around 200 remain hospitalised, with lab tests verifying bacterial contamination.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited victims, announcing compensation and suspending officials.

The National Human Rights Commission sought a report, while the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed free treatment and clean water supply via tankers, scheduling further hearings.

LoP Gandhi's remarks have intensified political heat, with Opposition parties demanding probes into infrastructure lapses. Authorities are flushing pipelines and advising boiled water use until safety is confirmed.

--IANS

sktr/rad

LATEST NEWS

'Shabdotsav 2026' showcases a microcosm of Indian culture, says MoS Harsh Malhotra

'Shabdotsav 2026' showcases a microcosm of Indian culture, says MoS Harsh Malhotra

Favourites Divyanshi Bhowmik, Syndrela Das, Japan’s Miku Matsushima, and rising star Tanishka Kalbhairav begin U-17 campaign in style in the WTT Youth Contender 2026 at the SAMA Indoor Stadium here on Friday. Photo credit: TTFI

WTT Youth Contender 2026: Favourites Divyanshi Bhowmick, Syndrela Das begin U-17 campaign in style

World Cup-medallist Niraj Kumar feels shooting league will help people ‘learn and appreciate sport’ (Credit:NRAI)

World Cup-medallist Niraj Kumar feels shooting league will help people ‘learn and appreciate sport’

Chirag Jani's look as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq in 'Draupathi 2' released (Photo Credit: Mohan G Kshatriyan/X)

Chirag Jani's look as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq in 'Draupathi 2' released

India gradually diversifying export basket to mitigate higher US tariffs: Report

India gradually diversifying export basket to mitigate higher US tariffs: Report

Vikas Khanna raises concern over potential health risk at Mumbai airport

Vikas Khanna raises concern over potential health risk at Mumbai airport

United Cup 2026: Baez, Sierra wins set up a clean sweep for Argentina in opener (Credit: United Cup/X)

United Cup 2026: Baez, Sierra wins set up a clean sweep for Argentina in opener

India’s exports defy tariffs, post record trade growth in 2025: Report

India’s exports defy tariffs, post record trade growth in 2025: Report

Over 1100 vehicles set on fire across France during New Year's Eve celebrations (File image)

Over 1100 vehicles set on fire across France during New Year's Eve celebrations

India equities expected to be resilient in 2026; autos, banks to outperform

India equities expected to be resilient in 2026; autos, banks to outperform