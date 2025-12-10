Rahul Gandhi ran away as truth about infiltrators stings him: HM Amit Shah tears into Congress in LS

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a no-holds-barred offensive against the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on the election reforms and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, accusing Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of storming out of the House the moment historical truths about infiltration and Congress’s past policies were exposed.

“Why did he run away from the House? I was not even speaking to him or about the Congress party directly. I was talking about infiltrators. I mentioned Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s policies that encouraged infiltration, but he did not run away. He ran away because the truth about infiltrators stung him. That is exactly what he wants to protect,” Shah thundered amid thunderous applause from NDA benches.

The Home Minister warned that unchecked infiltration poses a grave threat to India’s demography and future generations.

“We do not want our children to witness another partition of this country. This is not politics; this is playing with national security,” he asserted.

Turning to ideology, Shah challenged the opposition’s repeated attacks on RSS.

“Is there any law in this country that bars a person with RSS ideology from holding constitutional posts? The Prime Minister is from RSS, and the Home Minister is from RSS. The ideology of RSS is to live and die for the nation, to make Bharat more prosperous and stronger. When I was ten years old, I shouted slogans – Assam ki galiyan suni hain Indira Gandhi khooni hai,” he said.

HM Shah listed a string of Congress’s “anti-people” stands that, he claimed, led to its electoral decimation; opposition to Article 370 abrogation, CAA, triple talaq abolition, surgical strikes, Ram Mandir construction, and now One Nation One Election and SIR.

“This is why you lost election after election. Keep opposing SIR, and you will be wiped out not just in Bihar but in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu too,” he predicted.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HM Shah said the people voted for development – free ration, gas connections, tap water, electricity to 60 crore citizens and world-class infrastructure.

“Janata Janardan is Bhagwan. The public is giving Modi victory after victory, and you call it vote chori? Today’s debate exposed every one-sided lie Congress has been spreading about SIR,” he declared.

As the House reverberated with “Jai Shri Krishna” slogans from the Treasury benches, Shah concluded, “Whatever the public decides is the decision of Shri Krishna himself. And the public is watching everything.”

After his address, the House adjourned for the day.

--IANS

sktr/dan