LoP Gandhi flags threat to India’s oil supply amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday voiced concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia and their potential impact on India, saying the country’s energy security is at risk and calling for decisive leadership in the face of global uncertainty.

In a post on X, LoP Gandhi said the world has entered a “volatile phase” and cautioned that “stormy seas lie ahead”.

Highlighting India’s dependence on energy imports, he noted that more than 40 per cent of the country’s oil supplies transit through the Strait of Hormuz, making them vulnerable amid rising hostilities in the region. He added that the situation is even more precarious for LPG and LNG supplies.

“The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing,” Gandhi said in his post.

He stressed that at such a critical juncture, India requires “a steady hand at the wheel” to navigate geopolitical and economic challenges.

In a sharp attack on PM Narendra Modi, Gandhi alleged that the country has a “compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy”, asserting that strong and independent foreign policy leadership is essential to safeguard national interests.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions after the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena — which had recently participated in the Milan naval exercise in India — was sunk in the Indian Ocean in a US strike. Iran has condemned the attack as an “atrocity at sea,” while Washington has acknowledged responsibility.

The incident has heightened concerns over security in critical maritime corridors, including routes vital for India’s oil and gas supplies.

Experts note that the unfolding crisis around the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the vulnerability of energy-importing nations like India at a critical juncture. With fertiliser supplies, LNG flows and crude shipments under strain just ahead of the key planting season, the risks extend beyond fuel prices to food security and inflation.

--IANS

sn/rad