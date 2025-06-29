Rahul Bhat & Nawazuddin Siddiqui make a keen observation during their visit to the MET

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Two renowned Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rahul Bhat visited the MET in New York together.

If the video posted by the 'Ugly' actor on his Instagram handle is any hint, they had a blast during their trip to the museum.

The video opened with Bhat saying "Lo bhai dekh lo apne desh ka mal yha hain, Kashmir se leke, Bihar se leke, South India tak."

After Siddiqui asked him, "Ye apna mal hain?"

Bhat replied, "Aur hum apna hi paise dekhe aapna mal dekhne aye hain."

And the two bust into laughter.

"Taj mahal le nahi paaye isi liye bas photo hai !," Bhat wrote in the caption.

In another update, Bhat's latest release "Kennedy" recently premiered at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025.

Made under the direction of Anurag Kashyap, the drama received an overwhelming response at the film festival.

After the primary screening of "Kennedy" turned out to be housefull, the organizers were forced to add a second show of the drama.

Adding another feather to his cap, Bhat also received the nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular role of Kennedy in the project.

Excited about the nomination, Bhat shared, “I’m truly honoured to be nominated for Best Actor at NYIFF. The response in New York has been nothing short of surreal, the first screening of Kennedy sold out in just 40 seconds! A second show had to be added, and that kind of love is incredibly humbling."

"What’s even more heartening is that this isn’t just a one-off, everywhere Kennedy has been screened, it’s sold out within minutes. The response across the world has been overwhelming, and I’m deeply grateful for it," the 'Dobaaraa' actor added.

Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2024, "Kennedy" received a 9-minute standing ovation by the audience.

--IANS

pm/