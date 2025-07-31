Raghav Chadha reveals if he ever thought about joining Bollywood

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The latest celebs to grace "The Great Indian Kapil Show" this week are the beloved abhineta and neta couple - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

The episode, which will air on Netflix on August 2, will see Parineeti and Raghav bringing shaadi ke secrets and sansad-style sass on stage.

The Member of Parliament entered the set barefoot, and when host Kapil Sharma inquired about this, it turned out that Mona and Sona (Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda) had pulled off a hilarious joota-churai.

When Kapil asked Raghav what’s more difficult - winning an election or his wife’s heart, the politician disclosed that while elections are fought every five years, a wife's heart has to be won every five minutes.

Additionally, comedian and actor Sunil Grover also returned as Diamond Raja during the episode, whereas Krushna’s Doland Drunk and Kiku’s Kim Kong are busy trying to cast Raghav as their teacher.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh complimented Raghav, wondering if he’s ever thought about entering Bollywood. Reacting to this, Raghav delivered a perfect uno reverse saying, “Aisa hai Archana ji, humara jo profession hai, usme bhi abhineta, har neta ke andar hota hai. Toh humare kaam mein acting bohot hai, aur jab main inki (Parineeti) zindagi dekhta hoon, toh mujhe yeh yakeen ho jaata hai ki inke kaam mein, rajneeti bohot hai! Bohot politics hai! (Archana ji, our profession has an actor within every politician. So, there is a lot of acting in our work, and when I look at her (Parineeti's) life, I am convinced that there is a lot of politics in her work!"

Parineeti agreed with Raghav, saying, “True, that’s actually true.”

During the episode, Raghav even cheekily tried to recruit Kapil into politics, insisting that he already has what it takes - jokes, junoon, and jazbaat. However, Kapil has put that thought on hold for now.

Refreshing your memory, the shoot for Parineeti and Raghav's episode of the laughter ride came to a sudden halt as Raghav's mother fell ill. She started shivering between the shoot and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

--IANS

