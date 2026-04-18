Raashii Khanna enjoys a sweet surprise by Vidya Balan on the sets of Anees Bazmee's next

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna treated the netizens to a fun glimpse from the sets of her untitled next with Anees Bazmee.

Presently under production, the project also features Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the leads.

Sharing BTS moments, Raashii offered an insight into her life between takes. Her co-star Vidya Balan sweetly gifted Raashii a box of donuts on set.

Posting the BTS photos and video from her next on social media, she penned the caption, "Thankyou to the sweetest @balanvidya mam for the donuts. Swipe to see what happens when the sugar hits! (sic)"

The pictures show Raashii relishing the colorful chocolate donuts. The clip posted by her on Instagram shows her flaunting her graceful moves, like a mix of dancing and rehearsing.

Further details regarding the project are under wraps for now.

In addition to this, Raashii has also been roped in as the leading lady for "Lukkhe" which is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming slate.

The 8-episode musical action drama series is being made under the direction of Himank Gaur. Produced by Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Gorilla LLP, the show will also see Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bhardwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in key roles.

The show is expected to revolve around the clash between two rappers, MC Badnaam and OG. The tagline of the series reads, 'Rap and Revenge, Both Are Loud.'

"Lukkhe" is slated to release on Prime Video on May 8 this year.

Raashii's promising lineup further includes season two of the beloved series "Farzi", co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

She also has "Talakhon Mein Ek" alongside Vikrant Massey and "Bridge" with R. Madhavan in her kitty.

--IANS

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