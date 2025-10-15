R Madhavan says 'Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul' as wife Sarita Birje turns a year older

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) R Madhavan's better half, Sarita Birje has turned a year older on Wednesday.

Jumping on the opportunity to wish the "mightiest and the most beautiful soul", Madhavan posted a candid photo of his wife on social media, along with a heartfelt note.

Revealing that he finds himself fortunate to get the opportunity to discover his partner more with each passing year, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "(Red heart and double exclamation mark emojis) Happy Birthday to the mightiest and the most beautiful soul I know.. who’s child within is a protective giant, full of compassion, care and generosity. I’m just stunned and grateful that I get to discover so much more about you with every passing year that makes me feel inspired and phenomenally fortunate . Love you Pondati. (Red heart, Kiss and heart exclaimation emojis). (sic)"

For those who do not know, Madhavan met his better half during the personality development classes that the '3 Idiots ' actor used to conduct.

Sarita, who was an aspiring air hostess at the time, attended Madhavan's classes in Maharashtra. When she cleared her interview, she took Madhavan out for dinner to thank him, and the rest was history.

After being in a relationship for some time, Madhavan and Sarita finally got married in 1999 in a traditional Tamil wedding. The couple is also blessed with a son, Vedant Madhavan, who is a budding athlete.

Work-wise, Madhavan will soon grace the screen as Dev Khurana in the much-anticipated sequel "De De Pyaar De 2".

He will essay the role of Ayesha's (Played by Rakul Preet Singh) father in the sequel.

Helmed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" also features Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in significant roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is set for a theatrical release on November 14th.

