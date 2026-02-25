Queens of Golf returns with season 2 of India’s premier women’s celebrity Pro-Am golf event

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Queens of Golf on Wednesday announced the second edition of its landmark Women’s Celebrity Pro-Am golf event, returning on Women’s Day, March 8, at the Golden Greens Golf Club, Gurugram.

Building on the momentum of a successful inaugural season, Season 2 brings together India’s finest women professional golfers and senior leaders from some of the country’s most prominent corporations, celebrating sporting excellence, championing women’s golf, and reinforcing the growing ecosystem of corporate support for the sport.

Season 2 features an exceptional line-up of India’s leading women professionals, including Smriti Mehra, Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall, Jasmine Shekar, Sneha Singh, Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Jahanvi Bakshi, and Shweta Mansingh, along with 20 other professional women golfers. These golfers, who represent the very best of Indian women’s golf on domestic and international circuits, will compete in a stroke play format.

Speaking ahead of the event, Saket Mansingh, founder, Queens of Golf said, “The response to Season 1 reaffirmed our belief that women’s golf in India deserves a bigger, brighter stage. Season 2 is our commitment to making that stage even more visible. We are grateful to our sponsors and corporate partners for standing with us. Their belief in this movement is what makes it possible. Most importantly, it is our incredible athletes who are the heart of this event, and we cannot wait to celebrate them.”

The event follows a dual format. The Pro-Am segment allows corporate participants to play alongside a professional golfer for a full round, while the professionals simultaneously compete in an individual stroke play contest.

--IANS

hs/