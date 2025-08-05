August 05, 2025 8:23 PM हिंदी

'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Popular television actor Avinash Mishra has been roped in to play Reyansh in Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' first YouTube Original series "Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte".

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Avinash was asked, "How romantic are you in real life compared to your on-screen characters?"

Replying to this, he said that while he is full of romance on screen, that is not the case in real life.

"I don’t like rain, I don’t know how to say romantic lines, and I spend most of my time at the gym or doing gymnastics," Avinash stated.

Talking about his chemistry with his co-stars Dipali Sharma and Shhraddha Surve on screen, he shared they they didn’t put in much effort—it came naturally.

"We’d chill together and get into the scenes without overthinking," he disclosed.

Asked about the most chilled-out person on set, the actor shared that while everyone is chilled out, he believes that he is probably the most chilled out of all.

Divulging which scenes are the most emotional for him, Avinash said that he loves action sequences—fighting, aggression, stunts.

"I haven’t done much of it in this show yet, but I enjoyed it in previous projects," he added.

Disclosing what made him decide to be a part of "Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte", Avinash said that the storyline of the show is amazing, and he hadn’t explored the YouTube platform before.

He added, "When you know the content is strong and it’s backed by Balaji Telefilms, it’s a no-brainer. YouTube is growing rapidly, so why not be among the first to explore it?"

Revealing the most special relationship in his life, Avinsha shared that he has a lot of strong bonds amongst his family and friends.

"There are many connections in life that help you grow, and I’m glad to have them—with friends, family, and my cousins. These bonds have truly helped me in life," he shared.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar, German MP discuss bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, German MP discuss bilateral cooperation

Trump risks tanking India-US relationship built over 25 years: Report (File image)

Trump risks tanking India-US relationship built over 25 years: Report

U.P., Punjab, Jharkhand, M.P. reach semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men National C'ship: U.P., Punjab, Jharkhand, M.P. reach semis

NCERT map shows parts of Rajasthan under Maratha rule, former royal families and BJP leaders protest historical distortion

NCERT map shows parts of Rajasthan under Maratha rule, former royal families and BJP leaders protest historical distortion

Willem Dafoe opens up on playing a ruthless billionaire in his next project

Willem Dafoe opens up on playing a ruthless billionaire in his next project

'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

Mercedes finds its footing again as Toto Wolff reflects on ‘costly upgrade’ misstep after the Hungarian Grand Prix in at the Hungaroring, near Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Formula 1: Mercedes finds its footing again as Wolff reflects on ‘costly upgrade’ misstep

Jammu and Kashmir on path to prosperity as public outcry grows in PoK (File image)

Jammu and Kashmir on path to prosperity as public outcry grows in PoK

Medicine import tariffs may go up to 250 pc: Trump

Medicine import tariffs may go up to 250 pc: Trump

Neeraj Pandey reacts to Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' being released on YouTube

Neeraj Pandey reacts to Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' being released on YouTube