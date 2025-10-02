PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks celebrate Dussehra with big win over holders Calicut Heroes

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated defending champions Calicut Heroes 15-12, 18-16, 18-16 in an enthralling opening match of the fourth season of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Thursday. Paulo Lamounier was named the Player of the Match.

Calicut's Vikas Maan's impressive blocking shut down Hyderabad's attacks early on. Coach Sunny Joseph's strategy of giving Rajasthan's Ashok Bishnoi a starting spot worked in Calicut's favour, as the attacker helped his side with an aggressive display.

Sahil Kumar began the counter-attack to bring the hosts back in the game. Calicut's inconsistencies with first touch affected their momentum, and the Hawks took the lead.

Shameem's presence on court improved Calicut's rhythm, but Paulo's discipline on court kept Hyderabad on course. Ashok won a crucial super point for Calicut to keep the game alive. Vitor Yudi Yamamoto's cross attacks kept troubling the defending champions and gave the hosts control in the game.

Bishnoi's consecutive super serves quickly turned the momentum again, and the Red Army came alive in the stands. With Niyas and 2023 season MVP Guru Prashanth joining Hyderabad's attacks, the hosts made the most of Calicut's defensive troubles.

Calicut held on to their super serve and earned two crucial points. In reply, Hyderabad Black Hawks called a super serve of their own, and Niyas once again found gaps on Calicut's court to help the home side get the win.

Meanwhile, strong title contenders Bengaluru Torpedoes are planning to leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory in Season 4 of Prime Volleyball League, which keeps growing every year.

Two-time Olympic medallist from the USA and Bangaluru Torpedoes head coach Lee is understandably keen to land the coveted title, having finished as runners-up in Season 2. “Our goal for sure, 100%, is to win. And that's every single year. I think those goals have always been achievable, but we've always fallen a little bit short. But this season, this team is definitely better than last year,” he said.

