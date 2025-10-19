October 19, 2025 11:29 PM हिंदी

PVL 2025: Goa Guardians pull off spectacular 3-2 comeback against Delhi Toofans

PVL 2025: Goa Guardians pull off spectacular 3-2 comeback against Delhi Toofans (Credit: PVL)

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) The Goa Guardians pulled off a spectacular comeback to defeat the Delhi Toofans 14-16, 11-15, 15-11, 16-13, 15-11 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Prince was named the Player of the Match as the Guardians climbed up to fourth on the table with 10 points.

The opening set was a thriller with both sides matching each other point for point. Jesus Chourio and Muhammed Jasim struck early for the Toofans, while Dushyant Singh’s super serve briefly put the Guardians ahead. Jeffrey Menzel tried to close the set for Goa, but the Toofans’ power duo of Anu James and Chourio delivered when it mattered most to take the first set 16-14.

The Toofans carried their rhythm into the second set, with Carlos Berrios dominating from the outside. Despite Menzel’s sharp net play keeping the Guardians in touch, setter Saqlain Tariq’s pinpoint assists to Chourio and Berrios ensured a comfortable 15-11 win, putting the Toofans two sets up.

Goa responded strongly in the third, driven by Nathaniel’s attacking energy and Chirag Yadav’s serve pressure. Prince led the defense with a superb block as the Guardians finally found their rhythm to pull one back 15-11.

The fourth set saw Chourio and Berrios threaten to wrap things up early for the Toofans, but Menzel’s explosive spikes and Prince’s dominance at the net inspired a thrilling turnaround. Prince sealed the set 16-13 with a stunning super serve to level the match.

In the decisive fifth set, both teams traded blows early before Goa’s Aravindan executed a clever setter dump and Prince continued his heroics at the net. Anu James fought hard for the Toofans, but Chirag Yadav’s powerful super point spike sealed a famous 3-2 victory for the Guardians.

--IANS

ab/

