Putin to meet with US presidential special envoy: Kremlin

Moscow, Dec 1 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss ending the conflict with Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

A US-proposed 28-point 'peace plan' was unveiled two weeks ago. Following its release, representatives from the United States, Ukraine and several European countries met in Geneva on November 23 to discuss the plan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff held talks on Sunday with a Ukrainian delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Last Thursday, Putin said that the US-proposed list of points on Ukraine could form a basis for future agreements.

"It would be impolite of me to talk about any final options now, since there are none. But some things are fundamental," the Russian president said at a press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

As Putin noted, the US side has in some ways taken into account the position of Russia, which was discussed before and after the August meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in the US state of Alaska.

"Somewhere we definitely need to sit down and seriously discuss some specific things," Putin said.

"We need to put everything into diplomatic language because it's one thing to state in general terms that Russia does not plan to attack Europe. Frankly, that sounds ridiculous. We never had any intention of doing that," he said.

Putin added that the US-proposed 28-point peace plan was communicated to the Russian side through appropriate channels, and the Russian side has seen it.

Through discussions, the plan has been cut down to 19 points but has not been made public, marking the latest shift in the ongoing diplomatic push to end the Ukraine crisis.

