‘Pushpa Impossible’ actor Anshul Trivedi pulls off 20-hour workdays: Barely getting any sleep

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actor Anshul Trivedi, who is known for his work in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ and ‘Pushpa Impossible’, is burning the midnight oil.

The actor is clocking 20-hour workdays in his routine for a balancing act. The actor, who essays the role of Jugal in the television show ‘Pushpa Impossible’, is not only putting in long hours on set but also dedicating the rest of his day to running his own creative agency.

After wrapping up extensive shoot schedules for ‘Pushpa Impossible’, the actor heads straight into back-to-back meetings and strategy sessions for his agency—leaving barely any room for rest or downtime.

Talking about the same, the actor told IANS, “It’s exhausting at times, but I genuinely enjoy both worlds. Acting gives me creative satisfaction, and building my own agency gives me a sense of purpose”.

“I barely sleep these days, but honestly, when you're chasing something you believe in, the tiredness feels worth it. Thanks to my business partner, I am able to balance ….something like this”, he added.

Anshul’s journey serves as an inspiration for young artists who want to diversify their careers without compromising on their core passion. Balancing a successful role in a daily TV show and nurturing his entrepreneurial dreams, Anshul Trivedi is setting a new example for multitasking in the entertainment world—one long day at a time.

Anshul is also professionally trained in Indian classical music. He was the winner of Sugama Sangeetha (Light Vocal) competition in the year 2004 at National Youth Festival (India). He has also won state-level swimming competitions for 3 consecutive years and represented the Indian state of Gujarat at the National level swimming championship organised by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

--IANS

aa/