Punjab CM seeks revision of Centre's relief norms for climate disasters

Ferozepur (Punjab), Sep 2 (IANS) Expressing concern over the meagre compensation given to the people for losses due to natural disasters, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought upward revision in the relief norms by the Centre.

The Chief Minister, who toured flood-affected areas of Ferozepur district in a boat to take stock of the situation at the ground level, said though substantial funds are available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) but the existing norms prescribed under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs "remain grossly inadequate to compensate farmers, livestock owners, and vulnerable communities for the scale of their losses".

He said the notified norms are totally unrealistic as compared to actual losses suffered by the farmers. The per-acre compensation to the farmers for their loss due to the natural disaster was too minuscule in the wake of the exorbitant hike in the prices of agricultural inputs borne by the farmers to raise the crop, he said.

Aboard the boat with officers, the Chief Minister visited Gatti Rajo ki village and said the floods have caused grave damage to the crops, which are almost at the harvesting stage. So at least Rs 50,000 per acre should be paid to the farmers, he demanded.

Mann said he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention to enhance ex-gratia for the families of deceased people to Rs 8 lakh from the existing Rs 4 lakh. Likewise, he said upward revision for ex-gratia for loss of limb or eye(s) has been sought from the existing Rs 74,000 per person, when the disability is between 40 and 60 per cent, to Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per person, when the disability is more than 60 per cent, from the existing Rs 2.50 lakh.

The Chief Minister said he had time and again raised the issue of enhancing the relief amount to be disbursed amongst the farmers with the Union government.

He said Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him on Monday, after which he had apprised them about the entire situation. He said the state government is fully seized with the hardships of the flood victims and is extending a helping hand to them through rescue and relief measures.

However, the Chief Minister said the riders imposed by the Union government are barring them from helping the victims of this natural tragedy, which is unfortunate. He said the Union government must adopt a liberal approach to duly compensating the flood victims in this hour of crisis.

Mann said the floods have impacted more than 1,300 villages across the state and have affected lakhs of people. The heavy monsoon rains, coupled with the release of water from dams, have caused extensive flooding in more than 10 districts. He said the situation is still evolving as there is a grave concern that conditions may further deteriorate in the coming days. Mann said about three lakh acres of farmland, primarily paddy fields, have submerged under floodwater, leading to devastating crop losses just weeks before harvest.

In addition, the Chief Minister said there has been a widespread loss of livestock, which is severely impacting rural households whose livelihoods are heavily dependent on dairy and animal husbandry.

