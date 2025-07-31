Punish those who filed, pursued false Malegaon blast case: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday welcomed the NIA Special Court’s decision to acquit all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, demanding legal action against those who filed and pursued the false matter.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and all Congress leaders must apologise not only to the Hindu society but to the entire country, as the case was filed during the UPA regime.

Sachdeva said Hindus were falsely targeted and implicated in the case, a fact that the Special NIA Court’s decision has now confirmed.

He demanded that legal action be taken against those who filed and pursued this false case.

Sachdeva stated that the Congress fabricated the false narrative of “saffron terror” or “Hindu terror” to protect real terrorists, but that conspiracy has now fallen apart.

Sachdeva said that those who used terms like “saffron terror” and “Hindu terror” should apologise to the entire nation.

“The country witnessed how Congress and its allies used such language against Hindus purely for the sake of appeasing a specific vote bank,” he said.

Sachdeva stated that the Congress tried to defame the majority community, but now that they have failed after the court’s verdict, their leaders are talking about appealing against the acquittal in the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, the Special NIA Court in Mumbai acquitted the seven blast accused while giving them the benefit of the doubt.

The seven individuals who were put on trial included Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former BJP MP from Bhopal; Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, then serving officer in Military Intelligence; Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay; Ajay Rahirkar; Sudhakar Dwivedi; Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

The explosion killed six people on September 29, 2008, and 101 were injured in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Maharashtra, when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque during the holy month of Ramzan.

Following the blast, riot-like conditions erupted at the site, with local residents attacking police, further complicating the investigation.

